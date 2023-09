An Idabel man pled guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in a case from fall 2022. Federal prosecutors said witnesses spotted Zachary Capps, 28, and the victim in a white truck on November 15, 2022. Two days later, they found the victim shot in the head in the same truck. When investigators found Capps at a house in Idabel, they also found a revolver that forensics confirmed fired the fatal shot. Capps will remain in U.S. Marshal custody pending sentencing.