Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 28)

Vladimir Chavelas Alvarez

A Paris Police Detective Sergeant was following up on a previously reported fraud in which a suspect had purchased a vehicle at a local dealership while using a victim’s identification. The Detective located the suspect in the incident Wednesday evening at 5:53, who confessed to the crime and presented a false driver’s license. The suspect, Vladimir Chavelas Alvarez, was located in the 2600 block of N. Main and had used false statements to obtain the vehicle and the wrong ID. He was charged with False Statement to Obtain Credit and Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information, both Felonies. They arrested Alvarez and took the vehicle into evidence.

Adam Troy Payne

Just after midnight Thursday, officers stopped a vehicle in the 2600 block of Lamar Avenue for an equipment violation. They contacted Adam Troy Payne, who had an active warrant from Orange County, California, for Possession of a Firearm while Possessing Narcotics for Sale. They arrested him without incident.

Roman Ralnyk

Officers responded to the 3200 block of N. Main Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 about a fraud in progress. They met the business manager, who advised that others had warned them that the suspect, Roman Ralnyk, had been going from store to store with fake receipts, returning items for cash. Officers confirmed that Ralnyk had a false business receipt in his possession and was attempting to commit the crime. Evidence showed he had already committed the same crime at other locations that day. Ralnyk was arrested on scene and processed without incident.

At 10:56 Wednesday morning, officers responded to a business burglary at the 300 block of N. Main. Suspects forced entry into the business and stole a cell phone and earbuds. Police recovered physical evidence, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers made 16 traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 76 calls for service Wednesday (Sep 27).