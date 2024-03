You’ve noticed! Gas prices have jumped over the last several days. The statewide average for a gallon of gas is now $3.00. It ranges from $2.39 at Vidor to $3.59 in Dallas. Daniel Armbruster of Triple-A says the higher prices will stay that way for a while. Drivers in Texas are still paying less than the national average, which is $3.41 a gallon. It’s $4.31 in California.