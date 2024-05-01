Paris Police Report For Wednesday, May 1

Tuesday morning at 8:52, a caller reported a criminal trespassing on the 3000 block of NE Loop 286. Police made contact with Tra’Vion De’Marcus Johnson, 18, wanted for a third-degree felony warrant from an incident occurring in February of this year. That was when Johnson had choked a woman who was seven months pregnant with his child. They booked Johnson for Felony Warrant-Assault of a Pregnant Person.

Paris Officers responded to a report of Suspicious Activity Tuesday afternoon at 12:22 in the 400 block of Grand Avenue. The apartment manager had received a complaint of possible narcotic activity in an apartment. Officers received consent to enter, and they found David Thomas Ogas, 48, and a 36-year-old female inside. Ogas was arrested and booked on two Felony Fannin County Warrants: Fraud and Forgery. They arrested the female with three Class C traffic warrants out of Paris Municipal Court.

At 2:13 pm on Tuesday, a Community Service Officer spoke to a complainant of an Indecent Exposure occurring in downtown Paris, in the 100 block of South Main. They are working on the report, and the department will provide more information later.

Tuesday night, April 30, at 9:11, they dispatched the Paris EMS, Paris Fire, and Paris Police to the 600 block of Evergreen Street and SE 6th for a significant motor vehicle accident involving an injury involving a Nissan Rogue and a bicyclist. EMS and Fire arrived and provided life-saving medical procedures to the bicyclist with a head injury. They transported the bicyclist to Paris Regional Health, where he succumbed to his injuries.

At the scene, Police made contact with 44-year-old Cory Wayne Luck, the driver of the Nissan, who had slurred speech, unsteady balance, refused multiple times to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, and was subsequently arrested and booked into the Paris Jail for Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle. They identified the bicyclist as 44-year-old Mark Anthony Callaway, Jr. They notified the next of kin, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police responded to 79 Calls for Service, arrested five adults, and Initiated seven traffic stops.

Alice Webb – Records Clerk/Public Information Officer