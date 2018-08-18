NTCC Extends Hours To Register

In order to better serve students as the new semester approaches, Northeast Texas Community College Student Services will offer extended business hours Monday, Aug. 20 through Thursday, Aug 23. They will be open an extra hour, from 8:00 am until 7:00 pm. Students will be able to meet with advisors to register for classes, speak with financial aid representatives, make payments and more.

“We realize that many of our students have work and other obligations that make it difficult for them to come out here during regular business hours. We want to ensure they are able to get enrolled, make payments and have all of their questions answered in plenty of time off before the semester begins,” Dr. Josh Stewart, NTCC Vice President for Student and Outreach Services, said.

Classes begin Monday, Aug. 27. For those who have considered attending, but who have not yet signed up, Stewart says it is still not too late – but it’s getting close.

Most students who were enrolled in the fall or summer should be able to register online, check their financial aid status and make payments through the myEagle Portal at myeagle.ntcc.edu.

“While we always love to meet with students face-to-face, we realize that most people don’t enjoy waiting in line to speak to an advisor. Eligible students can take care of most of their business online at their convenience, so I encourage returning students to log in before they come to campus,” Stewart said. “If they still have questions, we will be happy to help them in person.”