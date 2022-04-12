90 Day Stop Sign Study Ends Wednesday April 13, 2022

The 90 day STOP, LOOK AND BE SAFE study conducted by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the City of Paris is coming to a close.

Beginning Wednesday April 13, 2022. around 9:00 am on Lamar Ave and 8th SE, the City of Paris Traffic Crew working with TXDoT will begin removing stop signs, and returning the signals back to regular operations. Motorist are encouraged to use caution when traveling on Lamar ave, and be on the lookout for crews working in the intersection.

The TXDOT survey will be available until midnight on Friday April 15, 2022. For more information and to complete a survey on the project, please visit the Paristexas.gov, Chamber of Commerce website.