A New Twist To Mooning

Well, this is great. Just about the time, we think nothing else could happen; now we have to worry about Moon wobble. Moon wobbles have been recorded ever since the 18th century, but this time within the next 10 to 15 years, we could see catastrophic effects from it, even right here in Texas. One of the things about the moon is that it has a very elongated orbit, and it’s off-centered, so every 18.6 years, it does this unique wobbling going around the earth, and Texans could feel the effects. Also, it will move the coast residents inland because of higher tides.