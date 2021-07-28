" />Eviction Notice Extended – EastTexasRadio.com
Eviction Notice Extended

Clint Cooper 4 hours ago

According to a new emergency order from the Texas Supreme Court released on Monday, a state eviction diversion program launched in response to Texas’s COVID-19 pandemic the court extended the order. So instead of ending, its new date is Oct. 1.

