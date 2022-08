An Ada woman who conspired with a man to kill her husband, Harmony Free-Will Baptist Church Pastor David Evans, pleaded guilty to 1st degree murder in Pontotoc County. Wednesday, forty-nine-year-old Kristie Evans was sentenced to life in prison. She will be in her 80’s by the time she becomes eligible for parole. Evans claimed she was the victim of sexual and psychological abuse by her husband. The alleged gunman was Evans’s boyfriend, Khalil Square.