Aikin Elementary School Talent Show Winners

Aikin Elementary School’s “Aikin’s Got Talent” show was a resounding success, with numerous outstanding performances that captivated the audience from beginning to end. The talented students showcased a wide array of skills, from singing and dancing to magic tricks and live drawings. The energy and enthusiasm in the auditorium were palpable as each performer took the stage, receiving thunderous applause and cheers from their peers, teachers, and parents in attendance. It was a night filled with creativity, passion, and sheer talent, leaving everyone thoroughly entertained and impressed by the incredible abilities of the young performers at Aikin Elementary School.

The fourth grade winners are:

1st place: Kyce Harris and Keiston Harris Playing the Drums

2nd place: Zion Fulbright a majorette dance to “Ready or Not”

3rd place: Amelia Chesshire singing “Count on Me” accompanied by her dad

on the guitar.

A heartfelt thank you is extended to fourth graders Sloane Withers and Olivia Echols for their exceptional performance as the emcees. Their humor and contributions truly added a special touch to the occasion, making it memorable for all who attended.