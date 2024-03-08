Denny’s Paris Header
PHS Choir Competes in UIL Concert and Sight Reading Contest

PHS Mixed Choir: Front row – Ellie Schmidt, Samiya Humphrey, Berenice Ramirez, Carsen Cox, Ka’Mal Washington, Reid England, Adrian Novas, Zephyr Spann, and Jersey Black. Back row – Ty’Keeya Dunkins, Branaya Wallace, Savannah Pickering, Jesse Bradford, Isaiah Hampton, Coy Wilkins, Jaylyn Ware, Ma’Leayah Couts, Maricela Hignight, Kaitlyn Hellman, Director Lindsay McCarter.

Paris High School Mixed Choir competed recently in UIL Concert and Sight Reading contest at Mount Pleasant High School in Mount Pleasant, Texas. They earned Sweepstakes, a superior rating in concert performance and sight reading.

Lindsay McCarter, the choir director at PHS, expressed her pride in the young performers she works with. “It is a joy witnessing their growth over the years, from elementary school to junior high and now high school. It is a rewarding experience observing the remarkable progress made by the students throughout the current school year. I am blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of their musical journey and to contribute to their development as young musicians.”

 

