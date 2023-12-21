Another Arrest Made In November Sex Crime Sting

The joint undercover operation in November by the DPS, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Pleasant Police Department, and the FBI has resulted in another arrest. They transported 42-year-old Darryl Wayne Wilkins of Longview from the Gregg County Jail to Hopkins County on a charge of Online Solicitation of a Minor for Sexual Contact. That is a second-degree felony. He was also charged with Violation of his Parole. They set his bond at $100,000. Previously arrested in the case were 46-year-old Jed Anthony Shadix, Jr., of Como; 45-year-old Jason Moore of Marshall; and 32-year-old Narcisco Belli-Villegas of Fort Worth.