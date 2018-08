A second person has been arraigned in Upshur County for Capital Murder. Twenty-nine-year old Lindsey Jo McFadden of Longview is accused of the strangulation murder of 24 year old Rachel Rhoads. Her burned body was found April 1 in a wooded area of Upshur County. Carlton Lamar Grant has also been charged with Capital murder in the case. Bond for each suspect was set at $4 million.