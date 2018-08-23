First Lady Cecilia Abbott Joins Rebuild Texas Fund For Hurricane Harvey Anniversary Tour

First Lady Cecilia Abbott today joined Susan Dell of the Rebuild Texas Fund and Michael & Susan Dell Foundation on a visit to communities damaged by Hurricane Harvey. As the storm’s one year anniversary approaches, the First Lady met with Texans whose homes, schools and businesses were impacted by Hurricane Harvey and received funding from the Rebuild Texas Fund for rebuilding efforts.

“Hurricane Harvey left behind unimaginable destruction,” said First Lady Abbott. “But over the course of the past year, we have seen that nothing is more powerful that Texans helping Texans. From first responders, to Texans with fishing boats, NFL players, musicians, business leaders, and generous Texans like Susan and Michael Dell, never before have we seen so many Texans making a difference.”

The First Lady first visited Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health in League City, where she was joined by DFPS Commissioner Hank Whitman, Senator Larry Taylor, and others. Devereux received funding from the Texas Center for Child and Family Services, which received a grant from the Rebuild Texas Fund. She then joined Mrs. Dell in visiting

the Ali family residence in the Meyerland neighborhood of Houston whose home was repaired and furnished with the help of funding from BuildAid Houston. They then traveled to Wharton and visited Wharton Elementary School to help unveil a Rigamajig Imagination Playground from KaBOOM!, Wharton Junior High School to tour a MdBio Mobile Science Lab, and Just Do It Now, a community youth center.