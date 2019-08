Area Community Support Group Meeting In Winnsboro

Community

Support Group Meeting

Everyone is Welcome!!

Avoid Burnout

Working to Maintain

Mental & Emotional Health

Presented by

Susan Branham, RN, ANP-BC, PMHNP-BC

Nurse Practitioner Specializing in Mental Health

Thursday, August 29th, 2019

9 am

Please come and bring a friend!!

Location this Month:

Conference Center

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Winnsboro

903-342-4111

Established 1996