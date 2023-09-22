Arlington Police Officer Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver

An early morning crash killed an Arlington Police Officer on Interstate 20 in Southeast Dallas. Officer Darrin McMichael, a 24-year veteran of the Department, was heading to work on his police motorcycle at the time. Investigators believe traffic slowed down for some reason, and the officer bumped the car in front of him. He then fell off his motorcycle and was run over by a dark-colored Dodge or Chrysler SUV that did not stop to help and remains at large. Officer McMichael’s wife, who also works for the Arlington Police Department, was driving behind him and witnessed the crash.