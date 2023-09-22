The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South Central McCurtain County in Southeastern Oklahoma, Northwestern Bowie County in Northeastern Texas, Northeastern Titus County in Northeastern Texas, and Southeastern Red River County in Northeastern Texas until 10:at am.

At 928 am, a severe thunderstorm was ten miles northeast of Clarksville, moving southeast at 35 mph. According to radar, it produces ping-pong ball-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include Clarksville, Boxelder, De Kalb, Avery, Annona, English, Almont, Beaverdams, Goodlake, Lydia, Harris, and Bryarly.

For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.