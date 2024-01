Posted on Facebook by Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park

It’s early in the 95.5 radio tower case, but a Choctaw County woman, Candice Logan, and a Choctaw County man, Matt Wilson, have been arrested regarding the incident. Thank you, Hugo PD Investigator Billy Jenkins, for your investigative skills, Paris PD, and a citizen. This case is still under investigation and ongoing. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.