Paris Police Report For Friday, January 19

Ricky Lee Wilkerson

Officers responded Thursday afternoon at 4:30 to the 200 block of S. Collegiate. They met the Manager, who informed them that a suspect was attempting to pass a forged check on the property. The Manager advised that Ricky Lee Wilkerson, 59, had presented a check from a local business and tried to cash it. Management had contacted the business owner, who confirmed the forged check. Officers contacted Wilkerson, who said he got the check for working for an unknown individual. Police arrested Wilkerson for Forgery of a Financial Instrument.

Thursday morning at 11:08, a victim in the 3900 block of Bonham St. advised that he had lost his wallet in the parking lot and that someone had found it and not returned it to him. The victim had gone to Dallas, then realized the wallet was missing and returned to look for it. Employees checked the video and observed a subject picking up the wallet and leaving the property in a vehicle. Employees said the subject taking the wallet was regular, so identification is possible. The investigation will continue.

Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday at 12:32 pm in the 4000 block of Old Bonham Rd. A city employee had seen the car with the engine running at about 8:00 am and returned to check on the vehicle. Police discovered that the car came back stolen from Oklahoma, had it towed, and notified the reporting agency.

Officers made nine traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 100 calls for service on Thursday, January 18.

Captain John T. Bull