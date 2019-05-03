At The Movies for Friday May 3rd

“Long Shot” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer

When Fred Flarsky reunites with his first crush, one of the most influential women in the world, Charlotte Field, he charms her. As she prepares to make a run for the Presidency, Charlotte hires Fred as her speechwriter and sparks fly. Stars:Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen, June Diane Raphael, O’Shea Jackson Jr.

"UglyDolls" [PG] (Wide)

An animated adventure in which the free-spirited UglyDolls confront what it means to be different, struggle with a desire to be loved, and ultimately discover who you truly are is what matters most. Stars: Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton