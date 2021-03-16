Atmos Performing Maintenance In Paris

Atmos Energy to Perform Routine Natural Gas Maintenance in Paris

PARIS, Texas – March 15, 2021 – Atmos Energy will perform routine maintenance resulting in the safe removal of natural gas on Wednesday, March 17, lasting from approximately 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Gordon Country Club Road south of Old Bonham Road in Paris. Atmos Energy remains focused on its vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services. This system modernization work demonstrates a continued investment in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability, and our communities.

Atmos Energy is committed to protecting and preserving the environment. This procedure is a necessary, safe, and standard industry practice used to extract natural gas from an isolated section of the pipeline. Residents in the area may hear a noise, and the scent of mercaptan, a harmless odorant that gives natural gas its “rotten egg” smell, may be present during the operation.

Atmos Energy customers will not experience any service interruption while performing the work, and we notified city staff, public officials, 911 operators, and emergency responders.

About Atmos Energy

