August Astronomical Adventures at Cooper Lake State Park

Cooper, TX— August in Texas is usually extremely hot! As a result, why not experience the park after sunset? August has at least three astronomical events that will amaze you. Have you ever heard about a blue moon, supermoon, or the Perseids; well get ready, because this month has all three! The term “blue moon” refers to two full moons within a single month and August has that one on August 1st and another on August 30th. A “supermoon” is when the moon is closest to earth and full at the same time. On August 1st we will experience a blue supermoon! The South Sulphur Unit of Cooper Lake State Park is the perfect place to experience this astronomical oddity rising over the lake. A moonrise over the lake is an amazing sight to behold. Also, this is the month for the Perseids meteor shower. This year the Perseids will not have to compete with a full or near full moon making it much easier to see and enjoy the show. The peak of this celestial event will be the night of August 12th and the wee hours of August 13th. Park HQ’s will have self-guided materials to use aiding you in your view fun. The park will be open all night for the event.

This summer has been a hot one but thankfully, we have gotten plenty of rain, so the lake is full. The swimming areas at both park units await you to experience the relatively cool waters and sandy beach. Many people swim after work in the evenings to sunset relaxing and recharging. It is always a good idea during a Texas summer to schedule your most active outdoor times earlier in the day. The Park opens for day-use at 6am and I promise, you won’t be disappointed with the cooler temps and the glorious sunrises over the lake.

This August we are presenting 12 interpretative programs. Our programs are always free with your park admission. This month’s highlighted program is, “Kayaking 101”. Signup for this fun adventure learning about the aquatic environment (space is limited). If you aren’t an expert with a kayak, no worries! A park ranger will teach you all the needed basics to enjoy your newfound activity.

Park entrance fees are $5 for adults; kids 12 and under are always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass (your guest also pays $3 too independent of age). Unlimited park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle can be accomplished with the purchase of a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70. This pass is good for over 12 months. Buy your pass and let your Texas adventuring begin!

For more information, please visit and like our Facebook pages, visit our TPWD website, or give us a call Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur (903)-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek (903) 395-3100).

Doctors Creek

Saturday, August 5 – DC

Skins and Skulls – 11 a.m. Who is the fastest or the furriest? Meet at Headquarters – Get an inside look at some of the mammals of the park.

Saturday, August 12 – DC

Amphibians – 9 a.m. Meet at Bluebonnet Day Use Area.

Amphibians adapt to their environments to survive and are indicators of the local environment.

Self-guided Stargazing – Perseids Meteor Shower – pick up an informational flyer at Headquarters.

Saturday, August 19 – DC

Kayaking 101 – 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Registration required if borrowing one of our kayaks – Meet at Lone Pine Kayak Launch – Learn to kayak, then go for an instructor lead paddle around the cove. Children under ten years old must be with an adult in kayak. Life jackets will be provided and worn by all participants. You are welcome to bring your own kayak(s) and life jackets. Please ask about available kayaks to use when registering. Contact Alicia O’Connor – alicia.o’connor@tpwd.texas.gov or call (903) 395-3100 to register.

Saturday, August 26 — DC

Nature Walk – 9 a.m. Meet at Pelican Point Parking Lot. Join a Ranger on a short leisurely hike on Cedar Creek South Loop getting a first-hand look at the shoreline inhabitants, the pocket prairie, varied insects, and the flora of the park.

Self-Guided Nature Journaling –Let’s sit a spell and record the nature around us. Pick up a nature journal at Headquarters.

South Sulphur

Saturday, August 5 – SS

Skins and Skulls – 9 a.m. Who is the fastest or the furriest? Meet at Headquarters – Get an inside look at some of the mammals of the park.

Saturday, August 12 — SS

Becoming a Junior Ranger – 11 a.m. Meet at Headquarters. Do you have what it takes to become a Jr. Ranger? Check your skills and complete the tasks.

Self-guided Stargazing – Perseids Meteor Shower – pick up an informational flyer at Headquarters.

Friday, August 18 – SS

Friday Night Frog Talks: 8:30 p.m. Meet at Sunset Cove. Hop on over to discover the frog making that call. Bring bug spray, and a sense of adventure.

Saturday, August 19 – SS

Fishing with the Ranger: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Meet at the Heron Harbor Fishing Wall in the Day Use Area. Bring your own fishing gear or we have a few fishing poles available to borrow. No experience needed.

Saturday, August 26 — SS

Self-Guided Nature Journaling –Let’s sit a spell and record the nature around us. Pick up a nature journal at Headquarters.

