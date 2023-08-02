PJC Breaks Ground On New Training Facility In Greenville

Expanded workforce training opportunities for Hunt County were unveiled at the groundbreaking for a new facility at the Paris Junior College – Greenville Center on Tuesday, August 1.

“This is an exciting day for all of us at Paris Junior College,” said Dr. Pamela Anglin, PJC President. “We’re very proud to be partnering with L-3Harris in a partnership where the sky’s the limit. This fall an apprenticeship program will begin with them, as well as a pre-apprenticeship program with Hunt County high schools for an airplane maintenance technician program.”

As she welcomed the large crowd, Anglin recognized members of the PJC Board of Regents present, including Josh Bray, Ginna Bowman, Curtis Fendley, and Dr. Linda Kapp; Hunt County Judge Bobby W. Stovall; Greenville Mayor Jerry Ransom, members of the Greenville Board of Development, staff of Balfour Beatty and Pfluger Architects, members of PJC staff and faculty, and representatives from Congressman Keith Self and U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

“We’re looking forward to enhancing our relationship with Greenville-Hunt County,” said Fendley, who chairs the PJC Board of Regents. “A high-quality trained workforce is paramount in any industrial development area. This facility will provide that for this community and we look forward to working with you and growing our relationship. We want to be here for you as we’ve been for the Paris region since 1924. We look forward to a long partnership with you.”

The new training facility will match the existing building’s exterior and be just over 23,000 square feet with four large bays housing four programs. The facility has been designed to match industry needs as those change over the years. The first four programs will include mechatronics, including an industrial maintenance apprenticeship in partnership with the Greenville Board of Development; HVAC and plumbing; electrician; and a new airframe maintenance program in its start-up phase. Plans are also in the works to expand the RN program in the existing Greenville Center building.

The PJC-Greenville Center is located at 6500 Monty Stratton Parkway. The new training facility will be built to the west of the existing building. For more information call 903-454-9333.