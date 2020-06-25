" /> Birds Will Not Need A Sand Bath – EastTexasRadio.com
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Morrell banner
Access Financial Group
cypress basin hospice
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020

Birds Will Not Need A Sand Bath

3 hours ago

The monstrous size of the Saharan dust cloud trekking from Africa to the Gulf Coast has made meteorologists’ heads turn and has stirred up a conversation on how this year’s health impacts from the plume could be more concerning than others in the past.

This vast expanse of dust, known as the Saharan Air Layer (SAL), has been called the “Godzilla dust cloud,” as well as the “most significant event in the past 50 years,” by some experts, according to The Associated Press. By Wednesday afternoon, the leading edge of the dust plume had invaded the airspace over the Gulf of Mexico, satellite imagery showed. The system is forecast to lift out to the northeast between today, opening the door for thick dust to fill the skies over East Texas into tomorrow. Like it has in the Caribbean, the dust will bring reduced visibility and poor air quality from eastern Texas to Louisiana. It should make for a magnificent sunrise and set photo op.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     