Bond has been set at a total of $700,000 for the man accused in the shootings in Paris Friday that claimed the life of 42-year-old Anthony Dewayne Massey of Blossom and seriously injured 49-year-old John Jubal Burton of Paris. Thirty-eight-year-old Patrick Earl O’Neal Jr surrendered at the scene to officers and has been charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The investigation continues.