Busy Weekend Around Paris Ahead

Bring the family to the Paris Farmers and Artisan Market for a Saturday morning of fun and great vendors! 8am-1pm.

—

The Apollo 11 Mission is on view through November 2nd at the Valley of the Caddo Museum at 1115 Bonham St in Paris. The poster exhibition is presented courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. The museum is open 10 AM to 4:00 PM every Friday and Saturday except major holidays. Admission is free, special tours can be arranged by appointment.

Mature drivers in Northeast Texas can have a trained TxDOT specialist check their automobiles for comfort, safety, and mobility to help improve their daily driving experiences Oct. 24 at Paris Regional Medical Center’s PrimeTime Senior Service Center in Paris.

The center is located at 1128 Clarksville Street, Suite 30. The hours for this event are 10 a.m. to noon.

CarFit checkups are designed to provide a quick, comprehensive check on how a mature driver and their vehicle work together, said Monica Yates, TxDOT traffic safety specialist and certified CarFit technician.

These checks are part of the national CarFit program developed by the American Automobile Association (AAA), American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and the American Occupational Therapy Association.

—

The Deport Elementary PTO is hosting a Harvest Festival on October 24th from 6-8pm. Admission is FREE and there will be food, games, cake walk, and hay rides. They will announce the winner of their raffle for 6.5 Creedmoor hunting Rifle. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased from any Deport student or email deportpto.com. Winner does not have to be present to win. For more information, email deportpto@gmail.com.

The Festival of Pumpkins takes place all day Saturday at Bywaters Park. Lot’s of vendors, kids activities, food and live entertainment.

As part of their commitment to keep residents of our community healthy, the Paris-Lamar County Health District will be offering FREE drive-thru flu shots for people 18 years and older….Saturday, October 26th from 1:00 p.m. until supplies last at First Federal Community Bank 3010 NE Loop 286 in Paris, Texas For questions contact Emily Neeley – (903) 785-4561

—

Saturday October 26th come out to the Paris Rodeo Arena for Trunk or Treat, Games and Prizes plus an owner/pet costume contest. Price for the contest is $10 per pet with money going to purchase Christmas gifts for the Veterans of the Clyde Cosper VA Home in Bonham. Donations will also be accepted. Several prizes for best costumes!

—

Saturday October 26th join the Paris Education Foundation for the 30th Annual “I Love Paris” celebration in the PHS cafeteria/commons area. This year they are honoring the life of Loren Stephens. Through this event they will establish an endowment fund in memory as we celebrate this 48 plus years as a teacher, coach, bus driver, principal and administrator in the Paris Independent School District. For tickets and more info go to pariseducationfoundation.com.

—

The Detroit Eagle Education Foundation (DEEF) will be hosting a wrestling event on Saturday, October 26th. VIP tickets are available at 5:30 allowing you to get in early, sit ringside, and have picture and autograph opportunities with the wrestlers. The official doors open at 6 pm and the wrestling will begin at 7 pm. The World Class Pro Revolution Wrestlers are out of Antlers, OK and will be going to both Clarksville ISD and Detroit ISD during the week to speak on Anti-Bullying.

The DEEF is a non -profit organization that gives scholarships to the Seniors of Detroit High School. Every Senior wanting to attend a college, university, or trade school is welcome to apply and receive the $1,000 scholarship. All proceeds from the wrestling event will go to the DEEF.

—

To kick off this year’s Festival of Pumpkins there will be a Monster Dash FunRun 5k/1 mile run. Check in 8am at Sherman and Main street. Age 13 and under $15, 14 and over $30.

—

It is the annual “Haunted TREAT” at Tailored Rides, Sunday (Oct 27) from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm. It is a free children’s and family fun day. They have simple games available to play and a costumed horse parade at 1:15 pm. For a fee, they will be doing horseback rides and have concessions available. Costumes are highly encouraged! It is at 384 CR 42520 in Paris.

—