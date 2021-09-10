Career Opportunities for Texas Game Wardens

The application period for the 65th Game Warden Cadet Class is open until October 4th, 2021.

NOTE: It is the responsibility of current applicants to check their status in CAPPS Recruit and to respond timely to e-mail communications from the Department during this selection process.

General Position Description

After graduation from the Game Warden Training Center and receiving a commission as a State Peace Officer, the Game Warden will perform responsible field enforcement duties involving the enforcement of all provisions of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Code, Texas Penal Code and relevant provisions of other Texas laws, including:

provide testimony in court and administrative hearings;

execute and serve all criminal processes resulting from enforcement activities;

provide public safety and emergency management functions including working in response to natural disasters and in homeland security operations;

safeguard departmental equipment;

prepare reports of activities and present programs concerning department activities to the public;

may conduct investigations of holders of permits and licenses issued by the department;

maintain contact with landowners, resource users and the general public;

assist other law enforcement agencies as needed.

Working Conditions

Station Assignment: The applicant must be willing and able to accept an assignment anywhere in the State of Texas upon graduation from academy training and commissioning as a Texas Game Warden. Assignments will be made where vacancies exist statewide and shall be made in the best interest of the department. Assignments will be made after the successful completion of the academy training period.

Work Schedule: The applicant must be willing and able to: work state and federal holidays; work hours other than 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with days off other than Saturday and Sunday; are subject to call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Cadets may be required to work over 8 hours per day.

Overtime Compensation: Game Wardens are compensated based upon a 40-hour work week in accordance with the provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Work Environment: Cadets and Game Wardens work extensively out-of-doors, during inclement and sometimes hazardous weather conditions, during natural disasters and under other possibly dangerous conditions. At times, wardens and cadets are required to work in highly stressful situations that may be hazardous to their health and safety, which could include working with people who are injured, violent, emotionally upset or otherwise pose a danger.

Dress Code: Cadets and Game Wardens are required to wear a prescribed uniform and adhere to established dress and grooming standards. Uniforms include equipment such as firearms and other defensive equipment. Commissioned personnel on duty and in uniform will maintain a neat and clean appearance according to the Law Enforcement General Orders to include:

Hair for both male and female officers in uniform, must be of natural color and in length and style;

No tattoos from the neck and above, to include any part of the head are allowed. Commissioned personnel shall not wear tattoos, if visible or exposed, that are of an offensive manner or nature, while in uniform.

Residence: Cadets will be required to live at the Game Warden Training Center near Hamilton, Texas, for the duration of the training period, approximately 30 weeks. All rules, regulations, policies and procedures of the Academy must be followed while in residence.

Emolument: An emolument may be taken from cadets for food services while at the Game Warden Training Center.

Pay and Advancement

All career ladder advancements are based on a combination of longevity, job knowledge, job performance and adherence to agency and division work rules. All salaries are subject to change without notice. Schedule C Annual Salary Rates

Additional promotional opportunities within the Law Enforcement Division include Investigative Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, Assistant Commander, Major, Chief, Lieutenant Colonel, and Colonel.