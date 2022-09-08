Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Cass County Murder Conviction, Sentence

Vontrequel Nickleberry

A Cass County jury has convicted 33-year-old Vontrequel Nickleberry of Marietta of murdering DaChauncey Jones at a softball practice in September 2021. Nickeleberry and Jones had allegedly argued when Nickelberry shot Jones in the chest with a 9mm pistol. He then shot Jones in the face. Nickleberry was sentenced to 50 years in prison and fined $10,000.

