Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs Business News

Sulphur Springs, Texas, May 19, 2020 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Health Ministry of Jesus Christ.

National EMS Week 2020

Since 1983, Hopkins County Hospital District has operated the Emergency Medical Service for Hopkins County. The award-winning EMS crew works 24-hours a day, 7-days a week, 365-days a year, and currently provides ambulance coverage to Hopkins, Delta, Franklin, and Rains counties. Hopkins County EMS have been recognized with the Lifeline Gold Plus recognition by the American Heart Association for four consecutive years, whose program mission is, “designed to showcase Emergency Medical Service organizations across the nation for excellent STEMI care,” according to the AHA website. [A STEMI is the term cardiologists use to describe a classic heart attack.]

EMS Week brings together local communities and medical personnel to honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of the medicine’s “front line”.

THANK YOU, Emergency Medical Service providers!

Hospital Visitation

For the safety and health of the community and our ministry, CHRISTUS Health is screening all associates and visitors to our hospitals to help lessen the risk of infectious disease transmission among our patients, associates, and guests.

(1) Entrance to hospital through Emergency Department 24/7

(1) Visitor per patient

Visitors must be between the ages of 16 years-old and 65-years old

All visitors are screened at the door, including a temperature taken

All associates are screened at each shift, including a temperature taken

Visiting hours are 7am to 7pm (subject to change)

ALL hospital visitors are required to wear a mask. Visitors should bring their own mask; homemade cloth masks are acceptable.

3-D Mammography: Now Scheduling!

We are excited to announce the soft opening of our Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Using our new Hologic Genius 3D Mammography with biopsy equipment purchased with funds raised by the Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation, we are now performing 3-D mammograms right here in Sulphur Springs. There are plans to host a grand opening of the new addition very soon. For more information, call 903.439.4325.

Staff

In conjunction with the addition of our Women’s Center and our 3-D mammogram capabilities, we are excited to introduce the newest member of our Radiology team, Dr. Daniel Bennett. Dr. Bennett is a Board-Certified Radiologist that has practiced in East Texas for over 20 years. He has recently joined forces with Tyler Radiology Associates, a 22-physician radiology practice who has been providing services to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs for the past 3-1/2 years. He enjoys the interventional aspect that radiology provides; specifically, breast imaging and intervention including biopsies and drainage procedures. It is with great enthusiasm that he will be joining the Sulphur Springs community with new tomosynthesis with stereotactic capabilities.

Clinic Services

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Urgent Care at 1339 S. Broadway St. in Sulphur Springs is temporarily closed. Anyone needing to be seen by a physician may walk-in at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Primary Care at 105 Medical Plaza, or to schedule, please call 903.885.3181. If you are showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19, please call our COVID-19 Hotline at 800.458.4559, Option 9, to be screened, and instructed on how to proceed. As always, if it is emergent, present to the Emergency Room or call 9-1-1.

We want to reassure our patients that CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital continue to be a safe place to receive your care, and we encourage you to follow up with your regular healthcare needs. For any reason you cannot come into the clinic, or do not feel comfortable, virtual visits and telephone visits are available. Please contact your provider to discuss all of the many options for accessing care.