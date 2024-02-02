City Of Mount Pleasant Honors Paula Fern Rose





The City of Mount Pleasant recognized the services of Paula Fern Rose by naming the Mount Pleasant Public Children’s Library in her honor.

The unveiling ceremony of the “Paula Fern Rose Children’s Library” was held on January 30 with the Rose family and friends and members of the City Councilmembers and staff attending.

“The library is a special place in our community, and we extend our deepest gratitude to all those who make it possible, including Paula and Bill Rose,” said Mayor Pro Tem Tim Dale. “Paula has spent the majority of her life in dedicated service to libraries and the patrons they serve, including the citizens of Mount Pleasant.”

Mrs. Rose’s 60-plus years as a professional librarian and volunteer began when she graduated from East Texas State University in 1962 with a Bachelor’s degree in Library Science. She later also earned a Master of Library Science degree.

After graduating with her Bachelor’s degree, Mrs. Rose accepted a position with the United States Air Force as a civilian librarian, stationed at Beale Air Force Base in California. This is where she met and married, Bill Rose, who was stationed at Beale as an airman.

After their stint with the Air Force concluded, the Rose’s returned to Texas. Mrs. Rose had accepted a position at the Highland Park Library, and Mr. Rose went back to college on the GI Bill. After his graduation, the couple returned to Mrs. Rose’s East Texas roots, where she was hired as the first-ever librarian of the Pittsburg-Camp County Library.

She served as Head Librarian until she transferred to the Mount Pleasant ISD, working in the school libraries for numerous years. When her son, Dr. Kevin Rose, was old enough to stay alone after school, Mrs. Rose resumed working for the Pittsburg-Camp County Library as Head Librarian.

After serving in this role for many more years, she ultimately came to the Mount Pleasant Library from which she retired.