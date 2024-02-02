Friday’s Sports

New Boston Superintendent Brian Bobbitt hands off UIL's Secrets

NFL

The Washington Commanders are hiring Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their next coach. Quinn replaces Ron Rivera, who was fired by new owner Josh Harris one day after the season ended. The Commanders hired Adam Peters as general manager on January 12. The moves represent the first significant hires on the football side for Harris, who finalized the purchase of the team in July.

NBA

Friday

Raptors (17-30) at Houston Rockets (22-25) at 7:00 pm

Hornets (10-36) at Oklahoma City Thunder (33-15) at 7:00 pm

Pelicans (27-21) at San Antonio Spurs (10-38) at 7:00 pm

Saturday

Bucks (31-16) at Dallas Mavericks (26-22) at 7:30 pm

NHL

Get ready for the all-new NHL All-Star skills challenge. Twelve All-Stars will compete in the events. The Champion takes home the $1 Million prize. Games start at 2:00 pm on Saturday between the MAC and MCD on ABC and ESPN+.

NCAAM

Saturday

Texas (14-7 3-5) at Fort Worth No. 25 TCU (16-5 5-3) at 1:00 pm ESPN2

No. 4 Houston (19-2 6-2) at Lawrence No. 8 Kansas (17-4 5-3) at 3:00 pm ESPN

No. 23 Oklahoma (16-5 4-4) at Orlando UCF (12-8 3-5) at 3:00 pm ESPN+

Cincinnati (14-7 3-5) at Lubbock No. 15 Texas Tech (16-4 5-2) at 5:00 pm ESPN+

No. 12 Iowa State (16-4 5-2) at Waco No. 18 Baylor (15-5 4-3) at 7:00 pm ESPN2

NCAAW

Thursday

No. 12 Texas (20-3 7-3) 67 – No. 13 Baylor (16-4 5-4) 55

A&M-Commerce (10-9 5-4) 94 – McNeese (4-18 0-9) 70

On Thursday night, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team rolled to its biggest road win in the Division I era, beating the McNeese Cowgirls, 94-70, at the Legacy Center. The Lions led for all but a minute in the game and picked up their second straight win to move to 10-9 overall and 5-4 in Southland Conference play, while the Cowgirls are now 4-18 overall and 0-9 in SLC action. The Lions remain on the road to close the weekend at Northwestern State on Saturday at 1:00 pm.

HIGH SCHOOL

The UIL dumped the following two-year district alignments Friday morning at 9:00. In 5A District 7 football, Mt Pleasant remailed with Hallsville, Jacksonville, Marshall, Nacogdoches, Texas High, and Whitehouse,

In Basketball, Mt Pleasant could get called for traveling. They play Jacksonville, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Tyler, Whitehouse on the long trips, and old friends Hallsville, Marshall, and Texas High.

In 4A football, some in Sulphur Springs were worried that they could face Sherman. Instead, they are with Aubrey, Celina, Frisco Panther Creek, Lake Dallas, Nevada Community, and Paris.

3A District 7 has a couple of new faces, with Eustace and Malakoff taking on Commerce, Mineola, Mt Vernon, Rains, and Winnsboro.