City of Mount Pleasant Honors Retiring Library Director Helen Thompson

Mount Pleasant, February 5, 2024…The City of Mount Pleasant honored Library Director Helen Thompson for her 12 years of service during a retirement party at the Mount Pleasant Public Library on January 31.

During the festivities, the City Council unveiled a rendering of the “Helen Thompson Giving Tree” sculpture that will be installed in the library to recognize library donors through a new program to be launched this winter. Donor names will be engraved on bronze, silver and gold leaves of the tree based upon contribution levels.

“The library is truly the heartbeat of our community,” said Mayor Pro Tem Tim Dale as he issued a proclamation in Mrs. Thompson’s honor. “I can’t think of a better way to show our gratitude for her positive, lasting impact in our City and throughout Titus County than continuing her legacy through the Giving Tree fund-raising program.”

“Helen has touched not just 1,000s of books, but 1,000s of lives with the innovative programs she and her talented staff have implemented,” he said.

These programs not only provide tremendous resources for all ages and life stages within the library, but take education, recreation and hope out into the community through regular visits to nursing homes and day care centers; a strong and fun presence at City events and functions; and even curbside service and home delivery during COVID.

Born in Hope, Arkansas, Mrs. Thompson graduated from high school in Dierks, Arkansas, and continued on to college at Harding University. Her education included a journey to Ecuador as a student teacher to complete the necessary credits for graduation.

She returned to New Boston, Texas, and landed her first teaching job with the Red Water School District. During that time, she also met a kind dairy farmer, Gaylon Thompson, with whom she has enjoyed 49 years of marriage, three children, Becca, Kris and Kyle, and seven grandchildren.

Mrs. Thompson’s exemplary career included serving as District Librarian with the Chapel Hill School District for 22 years. She retired with accolades in 2009, and by 2012 was recruited back to work by the City of Mount Pleasant.

“Helen has been a treasure to work with, and our community has benefitted from her many accomplishments and contributions,” said City Manager Ed Thatcher, who promoted her to Director of the Library in 2019. “As you can expect, she leaves us in the skilled and capable hands of Lupe Herrera.”

As the new Director, Ms. Herrera brings plentiful ideas and energy to keep the library thriving. She holds a Master’s Degree in Library Science and has worked for the Mount Pleasant Public Library since 2021.

