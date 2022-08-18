CitySquare Paris Intern Program For Fall Semester

CitySquare Paris is seeking two interns for the fall 2022 semester. The positions are paid internships and have an educational stipend at the successful conclusion of the semester. “This is a perfect opportunity for a college student, recently retired persons who still wish to remain active,“ said Laura Woodroof, Program Director at CitySquare. The interns, who must be 17 or older, work 32 hours a week, only Monday-Friday, and Woodroof noted they would work with interns to develop a ‘win-win’ schedule to serve the neighbors of Paris, Lamar County, and the surrounding area. Students majoring in sociology, social work, public health, psychology, pre-med, or nursing will find this beneficial in their career path.

The interns work with the homeless populations, those living or in poverty, and individuals needing a hand-up, not a handout. Case management is available to every neighbor served. In addition, CitySquare, in cooperation with the Paris ISD, is an afternoon Teen Center for ages 13-18, from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Each student receives a snack and an evening meal, and those with food insecurities get additional servings as needed.

The deadline for application is Monday, August 22. You may stop by to visit Ms. Woodroof at 2515 Bonham Street, call her at 806-316-2860, office 904-706-2992, or email her at lwoodroof@citysquare.org. If you wish, you may apply online: www.citysquare.org/becomeamember.