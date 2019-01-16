Como Man Arrested For Baseball Bat Attack

Sulphur Springs Police responded to a disturbance on Hwy 154 and Posey Lane and learned that a person had been hit several times in the head with a baseball bat. The suspect, identified as Jessy Isaiah Garcia of Como, had already fled the scene, but was located at Hwy 19 and I-30 and arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, with bond set at $75,000. He was also charged with Criminal Mischief and Disorderly Conduct. The victim was taken to Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs and then transported to a hospital in Tyler.