Photo Courtesy Cooper ISD

Como-Pickton ISD has named Ronnie Green their new Athletic Director and Head Coach. He had previously served as Head Coach at Cooper ISD and also as an assistant principal there. He also coached at Rains ISD. Green will take over for Charles Swann, who retired after 41 years in coaching at Emory Rains, Quitman, Bogota-Rivercrest, Mount Vernon and the last four seasons at Como-Pickton.