Construction Industry Needs Workers Badly

 

About two thirds of construction companies in Texas say a shortage of manpower is leading to delays. Associated General Contractors Chief Economist Ken Simonson says 70 percent of companies say they cannot find qualified workers. He says the federal government spends $6 on college prep for every $1 spent on career training. The organization says companies that responded to a survey also cited extended unemployment as a reason they can’t find workers. 76 percent of companies say they’ve increased pay to try to draw people back.

