Two people are dead , one was injured and one was arrested following a crash on Hwy 34 at CR2186 in Hunt County. Authorities say 22-year-old Dylan Mark Owen of Cooper was driving northbound on the highway when his pickup crossed the center line and collided with a passenger car. He was charged with 2 counts of intoxication manslaughter and one of intoxication assault. Bond was set at $250,000. The names of the deceased have not been released.