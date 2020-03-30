" /> COVID-19 Latest Count – Monday 12:00 Noon – EastTexasRadio.com
COVID-19 Latest Count – Monday 12:00 Noon

4 hours ago

Monday, Mar 30 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Serious Recovered
Worldwide 747,227 36,205 25,255 161,845
The U.S. 144,672 2,818 2,575 4,050
Texas 2,877 40 26 1

Friday, Mar 27 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Serious Recovered
Worldwide 558,502 25,256 20,528 125,911
The U.S. 86,012 1,325 1,381 753
Texas 1,662 24 0 0

Friday, Mar 20 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Serious Recovered
Worldwide 256,176 10,593 7,449 87,388
The U.S. 15,888 206 60 26
Texas 325 5 0 0

COUNTY CONFIRMED DEATHS
Dallas 488 10
Caddo Parish 219 5
Denton 165 2
Tarrant 139 1
Collin 134 1
Bossier Parish 56 0
Smith 31 1
Gregg 4 0
Bowie 3 1
Grayson 3 0
Lamar 3 0
Rockwall 3 0
Cass 2 0
Cherokee 2 0
Hopkins 2 0
Hunt 2 0
Kaufman 2 0
Rusk 2 0
Fannin 1 0
Franklin 1 0
Harrison 1 0
Morris 1 0
Miller – AR 1 0
Van Zandt 1 1

CDC COVID-19 Test English

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/index.html

CDC COVID-19 Test Spanish

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html

