Cowboys Choke Plus High School Recap in Today’s Sports Update

Every football game decision in the area on Friday night was at least a two score game at the end. The closest being Rivercrest defeating Big Sandy 34-21. Other games include Prairiland all over Leonard 48-29. It was Cooper over Chisum 55-12.

Paris defeated Anna 59-7. Celina defeated North Lamar 58-6. Honey Grove dropped Cumby 34-12.

In volleyball the Prairiland Lady Pats took care of Chisum in three sets. North Lamar defeated Pittsburg in three while Paris got past Liberty Eylau In four.

The No. 21 Texas A&M University-Commerce football team defeated Texas A&M-Kingsville 33-6 on Saturday night. After a tightly contested first half, the Lions broke the game open in the second half to get the win.

The win brings the Lions to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in the Lone Star Conference. A&M-Kingsville falls to 1-4 and 0-3 in conference play.

The Lions return home to face Midwestern State as part of Hall of Fame and Letterwinners’ weekend. The game will be played at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium and will be televised nationally on ESPN3.

After a lackluster first half, offensively and defensively, the Dallas Cowboys made it a game in the second half, but fell short in a loss to Green Bay 34-24.

And the Washington Redskins have fired head coach Jay Gruden after an 0-5 start to the season.

And, The Houston Texans blasted the Atlanta Falcons 53-32.

There are some changes in this week’s AP College Football Poll: Alabama is #1, Clemson is #2, Georgia and Ohio State are tied for 3rd, LSU is 5th, Oklahoma is 6th, Florida is #7, Wisconsin is 8th, Notre Dame is 9th and Penn State is 10th. Texas is #11. SMU is 21st and Texas A&M is 24th.

Here’s a look at Friday night High School Football Results

Pine Tree 56 Mt Pleasant 25

Paris 59 Anna 7

Sulphur Springs 32 Forney 13

Hughes Springs 29 Jefferson 28

Celina 58 North Lamar 6

Gilmer 43 Bullard 7

Pittsburg 20 Rusk 8

Rivercrest 34 Big Sandy 21

Coming up in High School Football this week:

Mt Pleasant heads to Marshall on KLAKE 97.7, Pleasant Grove visits Pittsburg on STAR Country96.9, Paris is at Celina on 101.9 KBUS, Sulphur Springs will host Ennis on STAR Country 95.9, North Lamar is at Argyle on MIX 107.7….also, Mt Vernon will travel to Jefferson, Paul Pewitt is on the road at New Diana, Daingerfield is at Ore City, Gilmer will host Spring Hill and Hughes Springs is at Atlanta. Rivercrest is off.

In MLB action on Sunday, Atlanta scored 3 runs in the 9th, to give the Braves a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. And, the LA Dodgers beat the Washington Nationals 10-4.

Today it will be: Houston at Tampa Bay at 12:05 on MLBN (Houston 2-0), Atlanta at St Louis at 2:07 on TBS (ATL 2-1), LA at Washington at 5:40 on TBS (LA 2-1 ), and NYY at Minnesota at 7:40 on FS1 (NYY 2-0).