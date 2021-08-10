Dallas Judge Sues to End Governor’s Mandate Ban

A showdown between Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and Governor Greg Abbott over masks. Jenkins filed a lawsuit requesting a temporary restraining order, arguing that the governor’s ban on mask mandates violates state law. It also asks that Jenkins be allowed to take measures to manage the pandemic, including mandating masks. Abbott has issued an executive order that prevents local governments from enacting mask mandates. Abbott’s order was filed after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended mask-wearing for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people indoors. The governor’s executive order also bans schools from requiring masks, but many districts like the Dallas ISD have done so anyway. This is about ensuring there’s adequate medical resources and hospital bed capacity to take care of people with Covid.