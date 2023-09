Today is the deadline for steak cook-off teams to sign up for the NetBio Cattleman’s Classic Ribeye Roundup. The cook-off will be on Saturday, October 7, at Celebration Plaza in Downtown Sulphur Springs. Serving begins at 6:30, and the concert will follow at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $35 each from Texas Heritage National Bank. VIP tickets are $100 each.