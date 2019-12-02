December At Cooper Lake State Park

Experience a Country Christmas and so much more at Cooper Lake State Park

Cooper, TX— Cooper Lake State Park is a special place for the holidays in Northeast Texas. During this holiday season of December through Wednesday (Jan 1), the park will host ten programs focused on family fun and learning. The centerpiece of the park’s December fun will be the “Winter Wonderland” Christmas Event at the Doctor’s Creek Unit on Friday and Saturday (Dec 13-14). Campers will decorate their campsites and RV’s for visitors to drive through the park to experience and adore. We are embedding multiple educational programs within this traditional event. Live Christmas music will be performed the night of Friday (Dec 13) from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm by Janis Diane. And of course, Santa Claus will be taking orders from all the kids both nights from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm! Who knows, and the old Grinch might even come sneaking around, too! This entire event will be free for the festive campers, as well as all park visitors.

To kick off 2020, both Cooper Lake State Park Units will host our annual First Day Hikes to get your new year started healthily! These hikes will lead you on an adventure near the lake winding through dense post oak forests. Park rangers will tell stories about our park and the natural world on this your New Year’s Day adventure.

To bring each fun and learning packed Saturday to a fitting conclusion, share a campfire with family and friends. Campfires are part of our collective human DNA. Only during the past 100 years or so have we not begun and ended our day as humans by firelight. The flickering light and warmth of a winter campfire will lift your spirit and reconnect you to feelings shared by ancient generations.

Park entrance fees are $5 for adults, with kids 12 and under always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass. Unlimited park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle comes with the purchase of a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70, which is for over 12 months. All programs are free with paid entrance fees. For more information on this or other events and programs at Cooper Lake State Park, please visit and like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek (903) 395-3100).

Doctors Creek Unit (Northside of Cooper Lake – Delta County)

Dec 13 – 5:00 pm – Whodunit!? (Join a nightmare before Christmas special participates in a masked whodunit.)

Dec 13 – 6:00 to 9:00 pm – Drive-through Light Show (Drive through and enjoy the decorated campsites that light up the Christmas season.)

Dec 13 – 6:00 to 8:00 pm –Meet Santa! (Bring a camera and visit with Santa before he leaves to deliver presents!)

Dec 13 – 6:00 to 8:00 pm – Live Christmas Music performed by Janis Diane! (Enjoy your Christmas favorites)

Dec 14 – 11:00 am – Dutch Oven Cookin’ & Christmas Cookies (Sample and learn the old style, outdoor cooking and make some wooden cookie ornaments!)

Dec 14 – 6:00 to 9:00 pm – Drive-through Light Show (Drive through and enjoy the decorated campsites that light up the Christmas season.)

Dec 14 – 6:00 to 8:00 pm – Meet Santa! (Bring a camera and visit with Santa before he delivers presents!)

Dec 14 – 8:00 pm – Gems of the Universe (A shooting star? A soaring comet? Observe this beautiful display and learn why space rocks!)

Jan 1– 1:00 pm – First Day Hike (Join us to start the new year with a hike into the woods.)

South Sulphur Unit (Southside of Cooper Lake – Hopkins County)

Jan 1– 10:00 am – First Day Hike (Join us to start the new year with a hike into the woods.)

Jan 1– 2:00 pm – First Day Hike (Join us to start the new year with a hike into the woods.)

Cost: Park programs are open to the public and free with park entrance fees unless otherwise stated ($5 per person ages 13 and up; children 12 and under are always free!). No need to register — show up!