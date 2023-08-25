Delta Deputies End Woman’s Self Storage Shopping

Delta County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol and conducting a security check of the Delta Self Storage Facility in the 3000 block of SH 24 North. Deputies noticed a vehicle inside the facility with multiple unit doors open. They found a female wearing a headlamp walking in and around the storage units. She was Enloe resident Minnie Bernice Mathews, age 46. Deputies observed narcotics and stolen paintings, with the storage unit’s locks broken. They booked Mathews, who is in jail on a $30,500 bond.