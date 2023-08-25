Sandlin Header 2022
Sulphur Springs Man Charged With Negligent Homicide

Gerald Lee Adams

According to a DPS crash report from last December, Gerald Lee Adams, 61, of Sulphur Springs, was traveling northbound on TX-19 when he failed to control his speed and struck the rear of two stationary vehicles waiting to make a left turn onto County Road 4764. It sent one into the southbound lane, colliding with two others. All the passengers in that vehicle died on the scene, and nine people were injured. Deputies arrested Adams and charged him with negligent homicide, setting his bond at $80,000.

