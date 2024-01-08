DIXIE Rebrands Baseball Program

DYB, Inc., formerly known as Dixie Youth Baseball®, has completed a rebranding of our baseball program. In the future, we will use the ‘Diamond Youth Baseball® brand to promote the DYB baseball program. Since our founding in 1955, the mission of DYB has been “to promote the development of strong character, a right attitude, a sense of responsibility and citizenship in youth using the games of baseball and softball as a vehicle” and the Diamond Youth Baseball® (DYB) brand will continue that mission into the future.

Secondly, in response to numerous requests from our affiliated baseball leagues for a softball option for their girls ages 6-18, DYB, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of Diamond Youth Softball™ (DYS) for the 2024 season to complement the youth programs of our franchised leagues. Adding the new Diamond Youth Softball™ program to the DYB umbrella will provide a unified program for our affiliated leagues through a single organization for all our softball and baseball needs.

The new branding of Diamond Youth Baseball® and the creation of Diamond Youth Softball™ creates a unique opportunity for the continued growth of DYB’s programs to offer the best youth baseball and softball programs in the USA.

To explore opportunities to participate in Diamond Youth Baseball® (DYB) and Diamond Youth Softball™ (DYS), please visit www.dybusa.org and www.dysusa.org.

About DYB, Inc.

DYB has been a significant youth baseball program since 1955 in the Southeastern United States and looks forward to adding the new softball program in 2024.