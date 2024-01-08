Mark Patrick Header 2020
Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad

DIXIE Rebrands Baseball Program

DIXIE Rebrands Baseball Program

DYB, Inc., formerly known as Dixie Youth Baseball®, has completed a rebranding of our baseball program. In the future, we will use the ‘Diamond Youth Baseball® brand to promote the DYB baseball program. Since our founding in 1955, the mission of DYB has been “to promote the development of strong character, a right attitude, a sense of responsibility and citizenship in youth using the games of baseball and softball as a vehicle” and the Diamond Youth Baseball® (DYB) brand will continue that mission into the future.

Secondly, in response to numerous requests from our affiliated baseball leagues for a softball option for their girls ages 6-18, DYB, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of Diamond Youth Softball™ (DYS) for the 2024 season to complement the youth programs of our franchised leagues. Adding the new Diamond Youth Softball™ program to the DYB umbrella will provide a unified program for our affiliated leagues through a single organization for all our softball and baseball needs.

The new branding of Diamond Youth Baseball® and the creation of Diamond Youth Softball™ creates a unique opportunity for the continued growth of DYB’s programs to offer the best youth baseball and softball programs in the USA.

To explore opportunities to participate in Diamond Youth Baseball® (DYB) and Diamond Youth Softball™ (DYS), please visit www.dybusa.org and www.dysusa.org.

About DYB, Inc.

DYB has been a significant youth baseball program since 1955 in the Southeastern United States and looks forward to adding the new softball program in 2024.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved