Days after an eclipse plunged a big part of the state into darkness, google searches for the phrase ‘my eyes hurt’ have hit the highest rate since tracking began. Doctors say there are ways to tell if you damaged your vision from staring at the sky. Dr. Kim Wampler with the Texas Optometric Association says there’s no surgery to reverse the effects, which can leave people legally blind. The sun’s rays are strong enough to burn the retina.