Mt Pleasant Third Graders Receive Books From The Rotary Club

Brice student Julian Cruz shows the answer he found

Corprew teacher, Tracey Collier, listens as Isabella Gonzalez reads the answer to a question

Rotarian Juan Cruz passes out dictionaries

Rotarian Shelton West congratulates Fowler student Messiah Lewis for winning a $1 question

Huffman: Rotarian Niki Huffman describes all the information students can find 

Sims student Laura Ethridge looks for the answer to a question

Rotarian Jey Yancey explains the question game and the cash prizes

Mount Pleasant Rotarians give dictionaries to third graders.

Members of the Mount Pleasant Rotary Club visited all four MPISD elementary campuses on Thursday, April 4, for their annual distribution of free reference books to Mount Pleasant’s third graders. Rotarians Jey Yancey, Juan Cruz, Suzie Castillo, Niki Huffman, and Shelton West were all on hand to help deliver the books. The books contained a dictionary and information about the U.S. Presidents, the solar system, the Periodic Table, and even the alphabet shown in sign language.

After passing out the books, the Rotarians played a game with the students to help them learn to use them. Each Rotarian asked a question that kids could find in the book, and the student who could answer the fastest won.

Prizes ranged from $1 for more straightforward questions like “What are the four major oceans?” to the final, more difficult question like “Which state is to the east of Texas and how was it named?” worth $5. The Rotary Club of Mount Pleasant has provided these free books to Titus County students for over 20 years.

