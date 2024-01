In a scathing criticism 20 months after the Uvalde elementary school shooting, the U.S. Justice Department on Thursday identified major failures in responding officers’ delayed confrontation of the gunman, which contributed to the number of casualties. The Justice Department’s 575-page report about the shooting found failures in “leadership, decision-making, tactics, policy and training. US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the response was a failure that should never have happened.