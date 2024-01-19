Snowflakes and Diamonds Saturday Night

The Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society and Reach Center have set a goal of $150,000 for tomorrow ( Saturday, 01.20.24) night’s fundraising Gala – “Snowflakes and Diamonds”. Doors open at 6pm at the Love Civic Center in Paris for the event, which features a catered dinner by Crawford’s Hole in the Wall, music by “Common Ground”, and a live and silent auction. The auction will be broadcast live on the REACH Center & DeadCat Media facebook pages. Individuals can call in their bids beginning at 8 p.m.