The Texas Department of Public Safety has graduated five Troopers and five canines from a nine-week training program. These canine teams will join 41 other DPS Narcotic Detection Teams and five Explosives Detection Teams throughout Texas. One of the dogs was obtained from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; three were acquired through donations and one was a rescue. The breeds include two German Shepherds, one Labrador Retriever, one Belgian Malinois, and one Dutch Shepherd.